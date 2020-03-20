Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.00

News coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

