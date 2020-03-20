Veros Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Veros has a market capitalization of $126,753.42 and $23,235.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.02590617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00191713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,651 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.