Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $12.01 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $449,164.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003560 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Bitsane, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.02145080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.03547313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00620996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00657214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00078915 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00549773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,953,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bitsane, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, YoBit, Coinroom, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

