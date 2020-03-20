Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,058 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $297,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,532,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX traded down $9.69 on Friday, reaching $206.00. 2,730,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.