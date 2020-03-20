Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Share Price

News stories about Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kosmos Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Kosmos Energy’s score:

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 581 ($7.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.00%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.