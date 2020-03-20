Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $185,251.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00618271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007968 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,488 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

