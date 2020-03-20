Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of Viad worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 307,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

