VideoCoin Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $68,517.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001644 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens.

VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

