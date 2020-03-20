VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. During the last week, VIDY has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $4.91 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.04130137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038290 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003791 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

