Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 172,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,433. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

