Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BLHY)

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLHY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

