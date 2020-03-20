Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:NFLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.