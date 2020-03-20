Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

VPC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 133,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

