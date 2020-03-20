Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRAI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 105,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,227. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

