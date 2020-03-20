Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:UTES traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52.

