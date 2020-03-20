Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SEIX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.