Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166,651 shares during the period. Visa makes up 7.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. 18,644,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.64. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $139.80 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

