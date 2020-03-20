Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $256,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

V stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.