Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 6.8% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

V stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. 18,644,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $139.80 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.