Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $272.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

