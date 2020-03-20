Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,726 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.19. 83,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $144.48 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.