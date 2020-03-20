Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $8.95 on Friday, hitting $85.98. 31,825,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,745,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

