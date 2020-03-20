Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 4,220,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,418,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

