Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 136,976 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,490,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

