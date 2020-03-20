Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 21,478 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Cfra reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

