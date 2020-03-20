Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $1.02 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $11.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.35. 2,400,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,049,139. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

