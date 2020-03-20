Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $1.24 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,374,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 202,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.25 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

