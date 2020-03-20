Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $1.25 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

NYSE:KMI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 39,711,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,626,330. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

