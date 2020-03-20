Vodi X (VDX) Reaches Market Cap of $322,761.37

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Vodi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $322,761.37 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

