Voss Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Mastercraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 323,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

