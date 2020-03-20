Voss Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 305,549 Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 305,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Legacy Housing comprises approximately 0.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.24% of Legacy Housing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGH. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 67,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. Legacy Housing Corp has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,445,771.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $60,376.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $513,444 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.