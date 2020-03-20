Voss Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 192,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,442.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 239,018 shares of company stock worth $2,296,264. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,165. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

