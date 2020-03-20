Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $510,027.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.04305626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.