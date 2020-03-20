Wagerr Price Hits $0.0204 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3,545.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001718 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,808,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,428,831 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

