Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,921,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706,777. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

