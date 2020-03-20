Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $12.14 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $12.14 million and $723,969.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005974 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.