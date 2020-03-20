Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

HCC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 493,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

