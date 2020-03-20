Waves Community Token Tops One Day Volume of $21,932.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $487,631.39 and $21,932.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.