Waves Trading Up 8.2% This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00015292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $95.46 million and approximately $64.24 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00020160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006087 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,448,796 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Exrates, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Huobi, Indodax, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, COSS, YoBit, Exmo, Livecoin, BCEX, Coinrail, Tidex, Liqui, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Gate.io and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

