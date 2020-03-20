Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 90,337 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 101,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 94,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,024,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,193. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

