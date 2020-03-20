Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $29.75 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,121 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 2.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $29,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. 10,008,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

