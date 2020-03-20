Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $41.66 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,089,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,025. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

