Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $46.41 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,667 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 4.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 139,640 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.94. 6,167,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

