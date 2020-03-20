Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $67.44 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 6.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $67,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $14.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,177.43. 1,146,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,150.00 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,750.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,927.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,955.77.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.