Wedgewood Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of CDW worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $8.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 1,902,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,677. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. CDW has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

