Wedgewood Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 391,442 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 63,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $7,688,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,537,000 after purchasing an additional 633,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. 20,369,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,063. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.