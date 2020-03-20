Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 13,170 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $43.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,068.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,384.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.30. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

