Wedgewood Partners Inc. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,000. Copart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $122,327,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Copart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,196,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,820,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of CPRT traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

