Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oracle (ORCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL):

3/16/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/11/2020 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Oracle Co alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.