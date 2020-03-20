Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

3/5/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/5/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

